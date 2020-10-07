 

Okta and Salesforce Partner to Build Trust with Work.com

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today at Okta Showcase, announced a partnership and new integration between the Okta Identity Cloud and Salesforce Work.com designed to help organizations and communities build trust with their employees and customers.

Innovative, forward-looking organizations across every industry have long understood the importance of investing in technology to reduce costs, drive operational efficiency, and accelerate business growth, revenue, and profit. As COVID-19 forced companies around the world to rely on technology to work remotely and virtually connect with customers, the pandemic not only accelerated the digital transformation of every organization, but it has also showcased the importance of trust in technology.

To foster trust and resiliency across their customer bases, Okta will integrate the Okta Identity Cloud, its independent and neutral platform, with Salesforce Work.com, a set of solutions from Salesforce designed to help businesses and organizations around the world reopen safely, which includes shift management; manual contact tracing; emergency response management; and more. The Okta Identity Cloud will help leaders across HR, Workplace, and IT organizations to quickly and securely deploy Work.com while also providing security and protection for these solutions regardless of location.

“Okta is the identity company that stands for trust, and that has taken on new weight during the pandemic. We’ve helped organizations move to remote work and keep their people employed and productive, even when they can’t be in an office. We’re also giving organizations the solutions and tools to build secure, seamless customer experiences, empowering them to still generate revenue and drive growth,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “We take our responsibility as a business enabler seriously, and so does Salesforce. We look forward to partnering closely to provide our customers with secure, delightful experiences so they can safely and effectively engage with their communities, now and into the future.”

Seite 1 von 3
Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Okta Announces New Advanced Server Access Capabilities to Accelerate Secure Cloud Infrastructure Development for Digital Initiatives
15:00 Uhr
Okta Launches Customer Identity Workflows, Bringing No-Code Identity Automation to Digital Initiatives
15:00 Uhr
Okta Unites User Identity and Device Identity for Customer-Facing Applications Through New Okta Devices SDK
06.10.20
Okta to Webcast Sessions at Showcase 2020
29.09.20
Vergiss Snowflake: Diese 3 Cloud-Aktien hätte ich lieber im Portfolio
25.09.20
Okta Welcomes Susan St. Ledger as President, Worldwide Field Operations