Okta and Salesforce Partner to Build Trust with Work.com

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today at Okta Showcase, announced a partnership and new integration between the Okta Identity Cloud and Salesforce Work.com designed to help organizations and communities build trust with their employees and customers.

Innovative, forward-looking organizations across every industry have long understood the importance of investing in technology to reduce costs, drive operational efficiency, and accelerate business growth, revenue, and profit. As COVID-19 forced companies around the world to rely on technology to work remotely and virtually connect with customers, the pandemic not only accelerated the digital transformation of every organization, but it has also showcased the importance of trust in technology.

To foster trust and resiliency across their customer bases, Okta will integrate the Okta Identity Cloud, its independent and neutral platform, with Salesforce Work.com, a set of solutions from Salesforce designed to help businesses and organizations around the world reopen safely, which includes shift management; manual contact tracing; emergency response management; and more. The Okta Identity Cloud will help leaders across HR, Workplace, and IT organizations to quickly and securely deploy Work.com while also providing security and protection for these solutions regardless of location.

“Okta is the identity company that stands for trust, and that has taken on new weight during the pandemic. We’ve helped organizations move to remote work and keep their people employed and productive, even when they can’t be in an office. We’re also giving organizations the solutions and tools to build secure, seamless customer experiences, empowering them to still generate revenue and drive growth,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. “We take our responsibility as a business enabler seriously, and so does Salesforce. We look forward to partnering closely to provide our customers with secure, delightful experiences so they can safely and effectively engage with their communities, now and into the future.”