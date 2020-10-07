 

Okta Launches Customer Identity Workflows, Bringing No-Code Identity Automation to Digital Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase, announced Okta Customer Identity Workflows, a new product that enables product builders and IT professionals to automate the most complex digital transformation identity processes. Customer Identity Workflows makes user identity extensible across the entire software stack with low-code options for developers through Okta Hooks or using drag and drop tooling for non-technical business units.

Organizations today are rapidly scaling digital initiatives by deploying more technology to meet changing market needs. Organizational productivity and personalized end-user experiences depend on tight data integrations and automation across those technology systems. Business processes, customer engagement, and agility suffer when customer data isn’t readily available or relies on manual tasks. Identity-centric workflows enable teams to build automated, customized identity processes, ultimately democratizing and accelerating innovation.

“Every interaction within the customer journey today is unique, with businesses needing to cater to a variety of users in a personalized way,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “Okta has built an identity platform that is broad and flexible enough to suit each of these unique experience use cases. Customer Identity Workflows leverages automation to empower everyone in an organization – from a non-technical business leader to a developer – to program how user identity flows to and from every piece of the customer journey. This is incredibly powerful for any organization embarking on digital initiatives.”

Customer Identity Workflows: Program and Automate Identity Across the Stack

Okta Customer Identity Workflows enables enterprises to make identity actions completely programmable without having to write code. Every person in an organization can take an active role in digital transformation initiatives. Okta Customer Identity Workflows can be seamlessly integrated through the Okta Identity Cloud’s platform-driven approach, connecting to disparate systems while ensuring demographic-specific, geographic-specific, and privacy-specific logic is in place.

Seite 1 von 3
Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Okta Announces New Advanced Server Access Capabilities to Accelerate Secure Cloud Infrastructure Development for Digital Initiatives
15:00 Uhr
Okta and Salesforce Partner to Build Trust with Work.com
15:00 Uhr
Okta Unites User Identity and Device Identity for Customer-Facing Applications Through New Okta Devices SDK
06.10.20
Okta to Webcast Sessions at Showcase 2020
29.09.20
Vergiss Snowflake: Diese 3 Cloud-Aktien hätte ich lieber im Portfolio
25.09.20
Okta Welcomes Susan St. Ledger as President, Worldwide Field Operations