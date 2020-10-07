Okta Launches Customer Identity Workflows, Bringing No-Code Identity Automation to Digital Initiatives

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Okta Showcase, announced Okta Customer Identity Workflows, a new product that enables product builders and IT professionals to automate the most complex digital transformation identity processes. Customer Identity Workflows makes user identity extensible across the entire software stack with low-code options for developers through Okta Hooks or using drag and drop tooling for non-technical business units.

Organizations today are rapidly scaling digital initiatives by deploying more technology to meet changing market needs. Organizational productivity and personalized end-user experiences depend on tight data integrations and automation across those technology systems. Business processes, customer engagement, and agility suffer when customer data isn’t readily available or relies on manual tasks. Identity-centric workflows enable teams to build automated, customized identity processes, ultimately democratizing and accelerating innovation.

“Every interaction within the customer journey today is unique, with businesses needing to cater to a variety of users in a personalized way,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “Okta has built an identity platform that is broad and flexible enough to suit each of these unique experience use cases. Customer Identity Workflows leverages automation to empower everyone in an organization – from a non-technical business leader to a developer – to program how user identity flows to and from every piece of the customer journey. This is incredibly powerful for any organization embarking on digital initiatives.”

Customer Identity Workflows: Program and Automate Identity Across the Stack

Okta Customer Identity Workflows enables enterprises to make identity actions completely programmable without having to write code. Every person in an organization can take an active role in digital transformation initiatives. Okta Customer Identity Workflows can be seamlessly integrated through the Okta Identity Cloud’s platform-driven approach, connecting to disparate systems while ensuring demographic-specific, geographic-specific, and privacy-specific logic is in place.