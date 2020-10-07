Flex Receives Cisco 2020 Excellence in Sustainability Award

This award recognizes Flex for distinguishing itself as visionary and collaborative in the social and environmental sustainability space. This is the second consecutive year that Flex has received Cisco’s Excellence in Sustainability Award at SAE.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2020 Excellence in Sustainability Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). For the first time in 29 years, the SAE was virtual, and aired on Cisco TV on September 23, 2020.

“This year’s theme, ‘Together We Connect The World,’ highlights the critical role that Cisco’s supply chain plays in enabling collaboration and proximity among people and businesses in today’s environment,” said Mike Coubrough, senior vice president, Global Manufacturing and Logistics, Cisco. “Delivering Cisco’s incredible technology at speed and scale requires excellence at every level of our supply chain, both from individual suppliers and partners, and across the cohesive, end-to-end network. We continue to see the incredible agility and responsiveness of our suppliers and partners, and welcome this annual opportunity to recognize and appreciate their contributions at Cisco.”

At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements and contributions of its most strategic supply chain partners, and recognized the suppliers and partners that executed exceptionally well across the supply chain.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

