Goldstar completes initial prospecting at Nemenjiche and moves team effort to Anctil in Quebec, Canada

The prospecting campaign on Nemenjiche has covered a target area of approximately 6 square kilometres. The team has executed a systematic grid for detailed mapping and sampling of outcrops. Several structures containing sulfide mineralization have been discovered. Prospecting efforts have resulted in 130 samples being gathered from the Nemenjiche property which will be sent for assay.

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“ Goldstar ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has completed prospecting work on its Nemenjiche property and has moved its team to work on the Anctil property, also in the Chibougamau area.

As the Nemenjiche prospecting is completed, the team has now been mobilized to Anctil where potential target areas will be prospected in a systematic fashion.

The Anctil property is located approximately 50 km west of the Nelligan Project, where an inferred resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold (96,990,000 tonnes averaging 1.02 grams Au per tonne) was announced last October (NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Iamgold Inc., October 2019).

David Crevier, CEO states, “We are pleased with the rapid flow of new data that is resulting from this work. Once the assays results are known we will be in a better position to set out the next steps as to how to prioritize the multiple prospects that are being identified.”

Next steps

The exploration team will also prepare and design a detailed airborne survey for both the Nemenjiche and Anctil properties.

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a consultant of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



