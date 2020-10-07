 

Kalmbach Unlocks Flexible Data-Driven Approach to Enterprise Resource Planning with Sage X3

Family-owned and operated livestock nutritional product manufacturer and distributor implements Sage X3 to make better, faster business decisions at scale

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Kalmbach Feeds will use Sage X3 to support the company’s continued growth, while enriching business decision making with real-time data analytics.

With the implementation of Sage X3 now operational, Kalmbach Feeds aims to scale operations geographically over the coming years. Coupled with deep integration support from Sage, Sage X3 assists Kalmbach Feeds with extracting actionable insights from its data, unifying its data-driven strategy across business operations and driving digital transformation efforts forward.

“The selection of Sage X3 was a clear choice for our business after looking at the options,” said Paul Kalmbach, Jr., President of Kalmbach Feeds. “It was vital for us to find a highly customizable solution that would allow us to manage our growing business while also allowing the flexibility to remain true to how we’ve been serving customers for over 50 years. That flexibility and strong value made Sage the best fit for us, and we look forward to continuing to grow and scale with Sage as our trusted partner for years to come.”

Prior to the implementation of Sage X3, Kalmbach Feeds was operating on an internally built enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. As the company grew geographically, it found that the legacy technology wasn’t able to keep up, even with the addition of bolt-on services.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide a fantastic family organization like Kalmbach Feeds the customization and flexibility of Sage X3, which is tightly coupled across the framework of their operations,” said Nancy Harris, Managing Director, Sage North America. “We look forward to years of partnership and shared success as they continue to grow their business.”

Sage X3 interfaces with nine additional industry specific systems in the Kalmbach environment. Sage X3’s advanced capabilities enable Kalmbach to deliver accurate, real-time reporting faster than ever before, streamline its supply chain and manage the company’s various business units and plants more efficiently.

About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.

Find out more at www.sage.com.

About Kalmbach Feeds
Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach.  Currently the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son Paul Kalmbach, Sr. serving as CEO, and grandson Paul Kalmbach, Jr. serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feeds livestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutrition premium horse feed products, and Formula of Champions products for elite show livestock.  These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, and online where retail outlets are not available.

