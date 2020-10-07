 

OliX Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Collaboration with Laboratoires Théa to Develop siRNA Therapeutics for Ophthalmic Diseases

  • Companies to broaden their existing partnership on Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) treatments
  • OliX grants Théa worldwide rights excluding Asia-Pacific on OLX301A and OLX301D, targeting dry/wet AMD and wet AMD/subretinal fibrosis, respectively
  • OliX further grants Théa option to nominate two additional ophthalmic programs
  • Théa to invest €8.8 million through upfront payment for two AMD programs and an option fee for two additional ophthalmic programs

SUWON, Republic of Korea and CLERMONT-FERRAND, France, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with Théa Open Innovation, a sister company of Laboratoires Théa S.A.S ("Théa"), the leading independent pharmaceutical company in Europe dedicated to ophthalmology, to develop OliX’ lead pipeline products OLX301A and OLX301D in Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and subretinal fibrosis along two other ophthalmic pipelines upon exercise of the option. As a part of the collaborative agreement, Théa will have worldwide rights excluding Asia-Pacific for four programs.

Théa will pay OliX an additional upfront payment of €8.8 million, as well as development and commercialization milestones depending on the progression of the two AMD programs and the triggering of the option. This licensing deal is a continuation of an earlier licensing agreement between the two Companies in 2019, where Théa gained rights to OLX301A program in the EU, Middle East and Africa.

“Having begun our work with Théa in 2019, we are pleased to continue and expand this successful collaboration,” said Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of OliX Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to working side by side with Théa to leverage our proprietary asiRNA platform, utilizing OLX301A and OLX301D to bring our ophthalmic RNAi programs to the clinic. We are also excited at the prospect of collaborating on additional pipeline products for ophthalmic diseases.”

OLX301A is OliX Pharmaceuticals’ first-in-class therapeutic that targets both wet AMD and dry AMD. OLX301D is also first-in-class therapeutic currently in development for both wet AMD and subretinal fibrosis. Both utilize OliX’ proprietary and novel siRNA therapeutic platform to target diseased tissue.

“We are thrilled to partner with OliX Pharmaceuticals and look forward to utilizing our complementary capabilities in ophthalmology to make an impact in AMD and other eye diseases across the world,” said Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of Laboratoires Théa. “We’ve had a very successful collaboration for more than a year and are impressed with the speed and agility of OliX Pharmaceuticals’ work in developing novel siRNA therapeutics to target diseased tissues. Together, we are committed to advancing RNAi therapy to provide clinical solutions to diseases of the eye. This extension of our current agreement is in line with our commitment to enter in the field of retina, and to build a strong pipeline for the European and US market.

