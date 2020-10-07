 

Beam Global Deploys Multiple Beam-Branded EV ARC 2020 Units Since Recent Rebrand

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW, formerly Envision Solar EVSI, EVSIW) the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced the deployment of the first Beam-branded EV ARC 2020 charging unit. The unit joins hundreds of other EV ARC units already in use across the U.S., and was deployed simultaneously with the company’s announced rebrand as Beam Global to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado. EV ARC products are currently in use in four other DOE National Laboratories. Multiple Beam-branded EV ARC units have been deployed since to another Federal National lab and other customer locations since this first deployment. Separately, Beam has initiated a program to rebrand Envision Solar branded units to Beam as a result of customer demand.

“The first Beam-branded EV ARC was deployed the day we launched Beam Global, marking a milestone in our growth as a company and exemplifying the ability to rapidly deploy clean EV charging infrastructure which supports any brand of EV charger,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We’re proud to count several federally-funded institutions as customers that power their EVs sustainably, and we look forward to continuing to partner with more organizations to build the infrastructure for a clean mobility future.”

The EV ARC provides long-term infrastructure flexibility to support growing EV charging needs for businesses, government facilities and municipalities with a transportable, resilient and 100% off-grid solution. Unlike grid-tied charging systems, EV ARC units can be deployed or relocated in minutes without the need for construction or electrical upgrades. The technology also strengthens its users’ energy security and emergency preparedness. Equipped with both solar generation and on-board energy storage, EV ARC units can provide 24/7 access to clean charging even during grid outages or inclement weather. When deployed with an emergency power panel it can also serve as a source of power for first responders during a crisis.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save our customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit https://www.BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group for Beam Global
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
415-742-1894

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a2f911b-542e-4aed ...


