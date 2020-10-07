 

Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, Emil Nilsson, resigns from the Board

Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) has received a letter from Emil Nilsson, a Chair of the Board of the Company, that as of 21 October 2020 he will resign from the position of the Company’s member of the Board, Chair of the Board and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Emil Nilsson (born in 1971) was elected to the Board of Telia Lietuva on 9 November 2018, re-elected for a new two-years' term on 26 April 2019. To the Company’s Board he was nominated by the largest shareholder of the Company, Telia Company AB, that has 88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva share capital and votes.

On 22 November 2018, the Board has elected him as Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva and Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Till 1 August 2020 Emil Nilsson was Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB.

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


