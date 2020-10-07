 

Trex Company Wins 2020 Sustainability Award for Organizational Leadership

Leading Composite Decking Manufacturer Recognized for Environmental Commitment

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, has been honored with the 2020 Sustainability Leadership Award by Business Intelligence Group, an organization of leaders across industries dedicated to rewarding superior talent and performance in the business world. Trex was selected in recognition of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, illustrated through its manufacturing process, commercial and community recycling programs and measurable impact.

Since first inventing composite decking, Trex Company has built a successful business from recycled plastic waste, a core ingredient in its world-famous products. The company’s entire portfolio of high-performance, low-maintenance decking is manufactured from a minimum of 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood and polyethylene plastic waste from industrial and consumer packaging along with household items such as grocery bags, newspaper sleeves and shrink wrap. Today, Trex is one of North America’s largest recyclers of plastic film, repurposing more than 400 million pounds each year.

Key to winning this latest honor is the company’s highly effective NexTrex recycling program, which makes it easy for retailers, distributors and consumers to responsibly dispose of unwanted plastic waste. Through partnerships with more than 32,000 retailers and distributors across the country, plastic waste is collected and sent to regional distribution centers where it is sorted, condensed and shipped to Trex’s manufacturing facilities in Virginia and Nevada. Recently, this program reached a monumental milestone of one billion pounds of recycled material collected through participating retailer partners.

Additionally, Trex supports a multitude of recycling programs at the local level, including sponsoring the annual Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, which engages students in grades K-12 in the plastic recycling process. Last year, more than 700 schools from across the country collected and contributed over 500,000 pounds of plastic waste to be repurposed into beautiful Trex decking.

“This award is especially meaningful in that it honors who we are as a company and signifies how environmental stewardship is embedded in the Trex DNA,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Our commitment goes far beyond the make-up of our eco-friendly products. It’s a holistic mindset and mission that drives everything we do from engineering and manufacturing to our supply chain partnerships and community initiatives.”

