Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreement for Its Recently Acquired Vessel & Fleet Commercial Update
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels,
announced today that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of a 2010 Japan-built Panamax dry bulk carrier vessel (to be renamed Magic Horizon), the Company has secured
employment for the subject vessel by entering into a new charter party contract with an expected term of between ten (10) to fourteen (14) months at a daily gross hire rate of $11,000. The new
charter party is expected to commence a few days following the delivery of the vessel to the Company, which is expected to take place by mid-October 2020.
Following this commercial development, the Company’s fleet employment profile as of today is as follows:
|Vessel Name
|DWT
|
Year
Built
|
Country of
Construction
|
Daily
Gross
Charter
Rate
|
Estimated Redelivery Date
(Earliest/ Latest)
|Magic P
|76,453
|2004
|Japan
|$9,000
|December 2020
|March 2021
|Magic Sun
|75,311
|2001
|Korea
|$12,500
|November 2020
|December 2020
|Magic Moon
|76,602
|2005
|Japan
|$11,500
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Magic Rainbow
|73,593
|2007
|China
|$10,300
|November 2020
|January 2021
|TBN Magic Horizon
|76,619
|2010
|Japan
|$11,000
|August 2021
|December 2021
|TBN Magic Nova (1)
|78,833
|2010
|Japan
|To be fixed closer to delivery
(1) The Magic Nova is expected to be delivered to the Company by mid-October 2020.
