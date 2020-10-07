 

STMicroelectronics Launches LaSAR, an Ecosystem to Accelerate Development of Augmented-Reality Eyewear Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020   

STMicroelectronics Launches LaSAR, an Ecosystem to Accelerate Development of Augmented-Reality Eyewear Applications

  • Applied Materials, Dispelix, Osram, and Mega1 contribute leading-edge technology and manufacturing expertise to meet demanding AR smart-glass requirements
  • Builds on ST leadership in MEMS1 micro-actuation and BCD2 process technologies

Geneva, Switzerland, October 7, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces the launch of the LaSAR Alliance (Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality), an ecosystem of leading technology developers, suppliers and manufacturers collaborating to develop and accelerate Augmented Reality (AR) smart-glass solutions. Founding members in the LaSAR Alliance include Applied Materials, Dispelix, Mega1, and Osram, in addition to ST.

The Alliance is focused on meeting the technical challenges required for all-day wearable smart glasses. The eyewear will balance a small, light-weight form factor and extremely low-power operation with good FoV (Field-of-View) and a large eyebox. The founding members coalesced around the recognition that near-to-eye displays based on ST-developed Laser Beam Scanning (LBS) solutions have demonstrated the potential to meet all these requirements.

The LaSAR Alliance brings together all the foundational elements -- a MEMS micro-mirror platform and BCD expertise from ST, compact illumination sources from Osram, advanced waveguide elements from Applied Materials and Dispelix, and the overall integration of these devices into a small optical light engine from Mega1. These elements can be assembled into AR-enabled smart glasses that are stylish, functional, comfortable and deliver critical application-specific information. The Alliance’s mission is to facilitate the development, availability, and support of all key technology elements for rapid AR-enabled smart-glass application creation, adoption, and volume production.

“With its leadership developing and delivering in volume a high-performance, low-power, laser-beam scanning MEMS micro-mirror solution that combines MEMS mirrors, MEMS driver, laser driver, and control software, ST recognized the value of its technology to Augmented Reality and especially to Smart Glasses and Eyewear,” said Anton Hofmeister, Vice President and General Manager MEMS Microactuator Division, STMicroelectronics.

