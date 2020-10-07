 

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the September 2020

globenewswire
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are:

  • Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,
  • Regulated LNG activity in Klaipėda and
  • Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the September 2020 comprised EUR 2.6 million and is higher by EUR 0.1 million or by 4.0 % compared to September of 2019.  The preliminary sales revenue is higher due to increase of transhipment quantities of oil products, compared to the same period of 2019. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the first nine months of 2020 comprised EUR 23.8 million and is in the same level as compared to the same period of 2019.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company LNG terminal for September 2020 comprised EUR 3.6 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.9 million). LNG terminal revenue consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue from regulated activities. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of LNG terminal for the first nine months of 2020 decreased by 38.5 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.

