Sumo Logic Showcases Innovations to Fuel Digital Business Success

New Product Solutions and Enhancements Help Transform the Data Deluge into Continuous Intelligence to Further Drive Reliable and Secure Customer Experiences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today highlighted the broad cloud-native, analytics functionality across DevSecOps use cases, running on its Continuous Intelligence Platform, as part of the opening keynote by President and CEO at Ramin Sayar during company’s fourth annual Illuminate user conference. Sumo Logic’s offerings have grown to span multiple solution areas across operations intelligence -- including application management, microservices management, multi-cloud management and web/edge management; security intelligence -- including audit and compliance management, security analytics and cloud SIEM; and a new ecosystem business intelligence solution for DevOps, called Software Development Optimization. Sayar also highlighted updates to its differentiated cloud economics licensing and packaging model, called Cloud Flex.



Sumo Logic also announced a number of new solution enhancements including general availability of the Sumo Logic Observability solution for DevSecOps, and additional enhancements to its cloud-native, security intelligence solution.

“Digital transformation is now at the forefront of all companies of every size from every industry, and the need to build reliable, secure digital services is more critical than ever,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. “Digital and cloud transformation requires the migration, modernization and development of new workloads, all of which require modern management and analytics capabilities, while also being secure given the vast amount of growing threats. The challenge is these services that run as modern applications are highly complex and difficult to manage without real-time analytics to drive comprehensive observability for DevSecOps teams. That means it requires the ability to monitor, detect, isolate, diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate issues in real-time for these constantly changing and complex environments. Sumo Logic enables companies to quickly know the what, where, why and how of these issues in real-time to ensure their customer experiences remain reliable, performant and secure.”