 

Sumo Logic Showcases Innovations to Fuel Digital Business Success

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

New Product Solutions and Enhancements Help Transform the Data Deluge into Continuous Intelligence to Further Drive Reliable and Secure Customer Experiences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today highlighted the broad cloud-native, analytics functionality across DevSecOps use cases, running on its Continuous Intelligence Platform, as part of the opening keynote by President and CEO at Ramin Sayar during company’s fourth annual Illuminate user conference. Sumo Logic’s offerings have grown to span multiple solution areas across operations intelligence -- including application management, microservices management, multi-cloud management and web/edge management; security intelligence -- including audit and compliance management, security analytics and cloud SIEM; and a new ecosystem business intelligence solution for DevOps, called Software Development Optimization. Sayar also highlighted updates to its differentiated cloud economics licensing and packaging model, called Cloud Flex.

Sumo Logic also announced a number of new solution enhancements including general availability of the Sumo Logic Observability solution for DevSecOps, and additional enhancements to its cloud-native, security intelligence solution.

“Digital transformation is now at the forefront of all companies of every size from every industry, and the need to build reliable, secure digital services is more critical than ever,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. “Digital and cloud transformation requires the migration, modernization and development of new workloads, all of which require modern management and analytics capabilities, while also being secure given the vast amount of growing threats. The challenge is these services that run as modern applications are highly complex and difficult to manage without real-time analytics to drive comprehensive observability for DevSecOps teams. That means it requires the ability to monitor, detect, isolate, diagnose, troubleshoot and remediate issues in real-time for these constantly changing and complex environments. Sumo Logic enables companies to quickly know the what, where, why and how of these issues in real-time to ensure their customer experiences remain reliable, performant and secure.”

Seite 1 von 6
Sumo Logic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Sumo Logic Hosts 4th Annual Illuminate User Conference - Virtually

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:27 Uhr
31
Sumo Logic IPO (17.09.20)