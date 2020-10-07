Total Energy Services Inc. Plans to Repurchase Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (TSX:TOT) (“Total Energy”) announced today that it has filed a Notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to undertake a normal course issuer bid that will expire on October 8, 2021. Total Energy has been informed that the TSX has accepted its notice to make the normal course issuer bid. All purchases of common shares (the “Shares”) will be effected through the facilities of the TSX and one or more of the Canadian alternative trading systems and all Shares purchased will be cancelled by Total Energy.



As of today, there are 45,081,300 Shares issued and outstanding. In connection with the normal course issuer bid, which will commence on October 8, 2020, Total Energy may purchase up to 1,500,000 Shares, being 3.3% of the total number of outstanding Shares, during the period from October 9, 2020 to October 8, 2021, subject to a maximum daily purchase limit of 18,900 Shares based on an average daily trading volume for the last six calendar months of 75,603 Shares.