 

Three Baird Bond Funds Celebrate Twenty-Years

Baird Aggregate Bond Fund (BAGIX), Baird Core Plus Bond Fund (BCOIX) and Baird Intermediate Bond Fund (BIMIX) crossed the 20-year mark, having been led by the same core team and having delivered exceptional investment results for investors.

“What is most gratifying for us is that our-time tested approach has worked for both clients who were with us from the start and the many newer clients who have joined us along the way,” said Mary Ellen Stanek, CFA, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer and President of Baird Funds. “We could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication of our team who have consistently shown up to serve our clients day in and day out, across many different environments.”

Consistent Results Across Different Environments

The Baird Advisors team this year crossed $100 billion in assets under management. In addition to these three original funds, the team manages seven other bond funds, all using a risk-controlled approach. On the occasion of this 20-year milestone, several members of the portfolio management team addressed questions related to the Funds’ first 20 years. To read their full comments, click here.

About Baird Advisors

Baird Advisors is Baird’s fixed income asset management division and advisor to the Baird Bond Funds. As of July 31, 2020, the group manages more than $102.1 billion in taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. For more information, visit www.bairdfunds.com.

About Baird

Putting clients first since 1919, Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Baird has approximately 4,600 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $305 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2019. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 13 on the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. This and other information is found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, contact Baird directly at 866-442-2473. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

For performance data to the most recent month end, Annual Average Total Return, gross and net expense ratios and any sales charges for both the investor and institutional classes of the funds, please visit https://www.bairdassetmanagement.com/baird-funds/funds-and-performance

