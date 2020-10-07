 

iHeartMedia Launches “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” to Recognize Notable Alumni and Students From Historically Black Colleges and Universities Nationwide

iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the United States, announced today the launch of “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio,” an uplifting month-long celebration showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ (HBCU) school pride and elevating student achievement through iHeartMedia’s multiple platforms, including on-air across iHeartMedia’s Hip Hop and R&B broadcast radio stations, streaming, social channels, iHeartMedia’s Black Creator podcasts and live virtual events. Beginning October 19 and continuing through November 12, the celebration will bring together HBCU students and alumni with their favorite musical artists, influencers and entertainment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of HBCUs and their students and alumni will not be able to attend in-person homecoming celebrations to honor their institutions’ rich histories, cultural impact and notable alumni. The month-long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” will feature special themed podcast episodes and a month of custom vignettes celebrating Black excellence and achievement highlighting its alumni and students including singer, songwriter Bobby Valentino; singer and songwriter Brian McKnight; recording artist, songwriter, actor and activist Killer Mike; actress and personality La La Anthony; actor Lance Gross; singer, songwriter and actor Lionel Richie; producer, songwriter and DJ Metro Boomin; actor and entertainment reporter Terrence J; singer and songwriter Toni Braxton; recording artist Wale; film producer Will Packer; and iHeartRadio on-air personalities Bev Johnson, Bushman, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Kendra G, Kyle Santillian, Mike Evans, Monica Barnes, Queen B and Zach Boog.

“HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” was developed in partnership with several partners including McDonald’s, through its Black & Positively Golden movement, and Ulta Beauty – all of whom have collaborated to create unique and impactful programming to celebrate students and alumni while bringing awareness to the profound influence historically Black colleges and universities continue to have on our country.

Beginning in November, iHeart and Ulta Beauty will launch a social sharing challenge that will encourage HBCU students to share their at-home Homecoming style for a chance to win a virtual meet and greet with an artist. Additionally, On November 12, Ulta Beauty and iHeart will host a star-studded panel with a performing artist, spotlighting conversations between Black female celebrities and entrepreneurs. The panel aims to raise up, inspire and pave the way for the next generation of Black women leaders.

The celebration will culminate with a special event across all iHeartMedia Hip Hop and R&B stations and include a special pre-show and performance sponsored by McDonald’s through its Black and Positively Golden movement, which shines a positive light on Black excellence through initiatives that provide opportunities for the next generation of leaders taking steps today to own tomorrow.

“Homecoming is a time of celebration and unity on college campuses across the country. With in-person activities being cancelled due to COVID, the “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” will keep our communities connected, engaged and entertained during a challenging time,” said Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the transformative role HBCUs play in enriching and improving the lives of young people.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

