RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-III-contract (No. 31 / 2020)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2020 / 15:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07-October-2020

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 October 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-III-contract.

The client is one of the leading construction services companies in Switzerland with activities in building construction and civil engineering in Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

Michael Woitag, COO of the RIB Group: "Our customer is already working successfully with iTWO in the RIB MTWO Cloud under Microsoft Azure and has successively expanded the system in order to digitalize all processes end-to-end and use the RIB platform as a company-wide overall solution. With the current conclusion of the contract, the range of functions and the number of users have been further expanded so that all employees of the Swiss construction company will now work worldwide with iTWO 4.0. The RIB platform supports users throughout the entire construction process from tendering to project management. The innovations include mobile recording and detailed evaluation of current construction activities with iTWO site and iTWO Bi+. As a strong partner, we will continue to provide our customers with the best possible support for their targeted digitization.

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB Germany: "Our customers are partners for us and together we are constantly developing the RIB software further. In cooperation with one of the largest construction service providers in the DACH market (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), we were particularly pleased that the new web-based modules for the construction site and BI controlling will be available to all employees of our partner in the future. With this, further essential processes of our customer will be digitalized and RIB supports him significantly and future-oriented in the optimization of his own business".

