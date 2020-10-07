Gap Inc. to Host a Virtual Investor Meeting on October 22

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced that it will host a virtual investor meeting on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time. CEO, Sonia Syngal, joined by members of Gap Inc.’s senior leadership team, will provide an update on the company’s strategic growth plans and drivers of value creation. The presentations, including a question and answer session, are expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. All interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live presentation at investors.gapinc.com.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005262/en/