 

Total Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

September 30, 2020

2,653,124,025

2,782,923,508

A total number of 2,807,336,284 voting rights are attached to the 2,653,124,025 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

- 24,412,776 voting rights attached to the 24,412,776 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

