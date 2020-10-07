Guardant Health Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) (“Guardant Health”), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $102.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which are being sold by SoftBank Investment Advisers. In addition, SoftBank Investment Advisers has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 700,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Guardant Health is not selling any of its shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The offering is expected to close on October 9, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering.