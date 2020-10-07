 

UMB Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the third quarter 2020 after market hours on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link: UMB Financial 3Q 2020 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through November 11, 2020 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10148456. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services. UMB operates branches throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, and serves business and institutional clients nationwide. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

UMB Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering