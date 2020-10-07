UMB Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the third quarter 2020 after market hours on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link: UMB Financial 3Q 2020 Conference Call