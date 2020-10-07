 

Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics

Press Release


Atos inaugurates BullSequana XH2000 at CSC – the fastest supercomputer in the Nordics

Espoo, Finland; Paris, France - 7 October 2020Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the inauguration of its BullSequana XH2000 supercomputer, named Mahti, at CSC – the Finnish IT Center for Science Ltd. The virtual ceremony is opened by Director of the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture, Erja Heikkinen, and includes presentations from six pilot users who have ran large scale simulations on the supercomputer since its installation in August.

Over the last few months, Mahti has been used by selected researchers and has enabled them to make major advances on their research projects, which include: modelling the effect of climate change on Antarctic ice sheets and sea level, using AI to simulate of carbon nanotube growth and reconstruction of the Carrington geomagnetic space storm effect.

Mahti is available to all researchers in Finnish universities and research institutes to support use cases such as supporting drug design and development, extensive molecular dynamics simulations, or to model space weather and climate change as well as speed up the fight against COVID-19.

Janne Ahonen, Country Manager Finland & Baltics, at Atos said: “The Mahti supercomputer of CSC, the fastest computer in the Nordics, will benefit the Finnish universities and research institutes, the ecosystem of different local companies, and the Kainuu region. It’s an example of what can be achieved with European cooperation, and a system delivery that Atos is very proud of. We wish there will be great scientific discoveries made possible by the high computing power of Mahti.”

Supercomputer Mahti Inauguration completes our national next-generation computing and data management environment. It offers resources for the most demanding parallel computing applications and thus helps Finnish researchers to solve their research challenges among the first in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is a good indication of the importance of bleeding edge national research infrastructure. We can react quickly and allocate resources to research when a critical need arises”, said Pekka Lehtovuori, Director of Computing Services at CSC.   

