 

Serengeti Identifies 3.5 Sq.Km. Multiparameter Porphyry Copper-Gold Target at East Niv; Demonstrates District Scale Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR: TSX-V) ("Serengeti" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from mapping, sampling and induced polarization (IP) geophysics completed at the wholly-owned East Niv property. East Niv is located in an under-explored region of the eastern Stikine Terrane, approximately 15km west of the Sustut Copper deposit and 40km south-southwest of the Kemess mine complex in the Omineca Region of British Columbia. Serengeti initially staked East Niv in 2018 and has subsequently expanded the property to over 20,000 hectares. Analysis and compilation of geology, IP chargeability, aeromagnetics and soil/rock geochemistry has resulted  in the identification of a number of compelling porphyry Cu-Au targets.  The  Company has been awarded a 5-year exploration drilling permit, and the property is now considered drill-ready.

East Niv Composite Rock Sample Results by Showing*
Showing # Samples
(n) 		Avg. Cu
(%) 		Max. Cu
(%) 		Avg. Au
(g/t) 		Max. Au
(g/t) 		Description
Main – West 19 0.35 0.82 0.30 1.14 Monzodiorite; pervasive K-spar ± bt ± mt alteration; disseminated – blebby cpy
Main – East 10 0.30 0.76 0.14 0.35 Monzodiorite; K-spar ± bt ± mt, and qtz-carb-ep alteration; disseminated cpy
KC 13 0.23 0.42 0.67 1.49 Monzodiorite; K-spar-bt-mt ± qtz alteration; disseminated – vein hosted cpy
South Nub 5 1.01 1.70 9.38 37.4 Monzodiorite; strong  qtz-mt-ep alteration; disseminated – blebby –vein cpy-py±bn-mo
West Flank 1 1.80 154.5 g/t Au
