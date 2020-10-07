Serengeti Identifies 3.5 Sq.Km. Multiparameter Porphyry Copper-Gold Target at East Niv; Demonstrates District Scale Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR: TSX-V) ("Serengeti" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from mapping, sampling and induced polarization (IP) geophysics completed at the wholly-owned East Niv property. East Niv is located in an under-explored region of the eastern Stikine Terrane, approximately 15km west of the Sustut Copper deposit and 40km south-southwest of the Kemess mine complex in the Omineca Region of British Columbia. Serengeti initially staked East Niv in 2018 and has subsequently expanded the property to over 20,000 hectares. Analysis and compilation of geology, IP chargeability, aeromagnetics and soil/rock geochemistry has resulted in the identification of a number of compelling porphyry Cu-Au targets. The Company has been awarded a 5-year exploration drilling permit, and the property is now considered drill-ready.