Winnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on October 21, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CDT

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on October 21, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 9 a.m. CDT.



All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.