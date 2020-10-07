 

One in three U.S. employers trim projected pay raises for 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 15:17  |  25   |   |   

Two in three still planning annual bonuses in wake of pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One in three U.S. companies are lowering their projected salary increases for 2021 amid concern over weaker financial results and budgetary restraints in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new survey by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson. Despite these concerns, two-thirds of employers say they expect to fund their annual short-term bonuses.

The survey of 705 U.S. employers, conducted in late September, found that 35% of respondents reduced their projected 2021 salary increase budgets from earlier projections while half (50%) kept them intact. When asked what factors led them to change their projections, two-thirds cited anticipated weaker financial results (68%) as well as cost management-related concerns, such as budget cuts (66%).

According to the survey, all employee groups other than executives are projected to receive salary increases of 2.6% in 2021. Those include management; exempt, non-management; and non-exempt salaried and hourly employees. Executives are projected to receive slightly smaller increases (2.5%) next year. An earlier survey conducted by Willis Towers Watson Data Services from May to July showed that companies projected salary increases of 2.8% for all employees next year. While most employers (84%) will deliver pay raises on schedule, about one in six employees will not receive a pay raise in 2021.

“The pandemic’s economic implications have led employers in virtually every industry to rethink their compensation plans and budgets for the coming year,” said Catherine Hartmann, North America Rewards practice leader, Willis Towers Watson. “For many companies, reducing salary budgets, and in some cases, suspending pay raises, was the most viable option, as they balance remaining competitive with maintaining financial stability.”

The survey also found two in three employers (66%) are planning to award annual performance bonuses next year while less than one in 10 (8%) don’t expect to do so. The remaining 26% are undecided. Among respondents who plan to pay bonuses, nearly six in 10 (58%) expect the bonus pool funding level to be at or above target level. Executives (91%) and management (87%) employees are the most likely to receive bonus awards; non-exempt hourly employees (63%) are the least likely to receive bonuses.

“Employers remain laser-focused on their ability to attract and retain talent during these challenging times. Annual performance bonuses, which are typically tied to individual and company performance, can play a significant role in helping employers achieve those goals, when faced with less-than-robust salary increases. As companies navigate through these challenging times and settle into a new normal, we expect they will test and monitor the external market and their own internal workforce data more frequently, to better adapt their compensation programs and strategies,” concluded Hartmann.

About the survey

The 2020 North American Compensation Planning Pulse Survey was conducted the week of September 21 and includes respondents from 705 U.S. companies representing 14.3 million employees.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Ed Emerman: +1 609 240 2766
eemerman@eaglepr.com


Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Thinking Ahead Institute warns of measuring investment impact in isolation
06.10.20
Global health care benefit cost increases expected to jump by more than 8% in 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
30.09.20
Placements with International markets by Willis Towers Watson P&C Hub have increased by 67 percent year on year to reach $525m in premium
29.09.20
Pandemic may fuel higher employer health care cost increases in 2021, Willis Towers Watson analysis finds
23.09.20
Companies with greater gender diversity in leadership roles create a more positive experience for all employees
17.09.20
Employers boosting efforts to meet workers’ childcare needs, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
16.09.20
Energy transition will have transformative effect on Mining sector, according to Willis Towers Watson
09.09.20
Divestment activity poised for rebound as companies look beyond COVID-19
08.09.20
Global top 20 pension fund assets rebound strongly
08.09.20
U.S. commercial insurers report aggregate price changes of just under 10% for Q2