- Market development is guided mainly by the growing usage of medical imaging modalities owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns about sensitivity to radiation dose, progress in the installed base of radiology equipment, and enhanced understanding of radiation dose control.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is forecast to be worth USD 505.3 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasingly expanding healthcare facilities, led by rapidly growing imaging device deployments, are considered to be prominent drivers for the global demand for radiation dose control through the projected era. Following this, a growing focus on the introduction by policy authorities of uniform standards for radiation exposure is anticipated to improve radiation acceptance dose management systems in the coming years. For instance, the organization of the Heart Rhythm Society, the American College of Cardiology, the North American Society for Cardiovascular Imaging, and other organizations released a consensus paper on the practical usage of radiation when carrying out cardiovascular imaging in 2018.

Regulation of the radiation dose is used to monitor and measure the number of prescriptions needed during treatment such that it can avoid the high radiation dose among patients. In patients, they avoid burns and radioactive exposure that happens due to the over-dose of radiation. They play a crucial role in reducing patients' exposure to damaging doses of radiation under imaging procedures. Nevertheless, the shortage of healthcare facilities in developing countries and the higher implementation costs of electronic systems are likely to impede the development of the global radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

Area of use where diagnostic imaging is widely applied includes radiography, angiography, mammography, and fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, among others. Many suppliers of diagnostic imaging equipment are actively interested in integrating radiation exposure control devices into these imaging applications. Compared to other imaging methods, X-ray and computed tomography technologies release a significant volume of radiation. The industry demonstrates strong growth potential, owing to the high incidence of chronic illnesses, efficient and safe care-focused treatment approaches, and consumer consciousness-raising.