The Hartford Deputizes 40,000 Junior Fire Marshals Across The Country In One Day

The Hartford , which has provided fire-safety education to more than 111 million children since 1947, created a live, virtual fire-safety event to address the critical lack of in-person, fire-safety education available to elementary school students in 2020. On Oct. 6, more than 40,000 kindergarten-through-third-grade students in more than 150 cities across the country participated in the live-stream event available in both classroom and remote-learning environments.

“The pandemic has made it difficult for firefighters to reach children with the valuable lessons they would typically receive in school this time of year,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Kathy Bromage. “We have partnered with firefighters for more than 70 years to help deliver essential fire-safety education in the classroom. Although we are not able to be together in-person this year, the Junior Fire Marshal Day program allows thousands of children to be together virtually and, in a short time, learn the life-saving information they need to help keep themselves and their families safe.”

Led by a teacher and a firefighter, the 30-minute event guided students through important fire safety lessons like:

Matches and lighters are for grown-ups;

Smoke alarms are important;

Create and practice your escape plan; and

Establish your outside meeting place.

The event also featured a smoke and escape plan demonstration in The Hartford’s fire safety trailer and a video congratulations from firefighters around the country, recognizing them for their achievement. The event culminated in students earning the title of "Junior Fire Marshal" and becoming officially deputized.

Savannah, Ga., Fire Chief Derik Minard said, “This global health crisis has created a need for more virtual-based education, but not all departments are equipped to adapt to that shift. Home fires are still a big concern for departments around the country. With The Hartford hosting this event, lifesaving education is reaching our children just as we are about to enter the holiday season, when we tend to see a spike in home fires.”