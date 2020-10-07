Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology (the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania, identification code 300893533) (hereinafter – „ the Company“ ) on the initiative and decision of the Management company of INVL Technology informs that the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology (hereinafter – „the Meeting“ ) is to be held on 29 October 2020.

Registration of the shareholders will start at 8:00 a.m.

The Meeting will start at 8.30 a.m.

The Meeting’s accounting day – 22 October 2020 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Shareholders Meetingor authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Shareholders Meeting).

The total amount of the shares of the Company and the amount of shares granting voting rights during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting is the same and amounts to 12,175,321 units.

Agenda of the Meeting:

1. Regarding election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

2. Decision regarding the Rules on granting the shares of managed companies by the special closed-ended type private capital investment company INVL Technology.

Draft resolutions of the Meeting:

Regarding election of auditor to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements and setting conditions of payment for audit services.

1.1.To conclude an agreement with UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (company code 111473315) to carry out of the audit of the annual financial statements of the INVL Technology for 2020, 2021 and 2022 years and establish the payment in amount of EUR 9,400 per year (VAT will be calculated and payed additionally in accordance with order established in legal acts). The amount of remuneration for audit services will be recalculated (increased) every year according to the average annual inflation of April month of the current year published by the Department of Statistics under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, calculated according to the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP). The Management company of the Company reserves the right to increase the remuneration of the audit company by no more than 20 per cent annually from the remuneration paid to the audit firm in the previous year in accordance with the terms of the audit services agreement.