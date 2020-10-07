 

Blue Prism Announces Service Assist, Automating Next Generation Contact Centers with an AI-Powered Digital Workforce that Transforms Customer Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 15:30  |  21   |   |   

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the increasing demands of customer contact centers and call center agent productivity, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the availability of Blue Prism Service Assist. This new offering delivers a real-time, unified 360-degree view of all customer interactions helping free up agents so they can be more responsive, empathetic and engaging, to better serve customers.

Blue Prism logo

"Customer care is our obsession. Quality is our obsession. Human workers working hand in hand with digital workers is the way we've transformed our customer care areas. Our people feel their work is better with digital workers and the results are incredible," says Javier Magdalena, Director of Automation and Process Simplification, Telefónica.

Service Assist empowers contact center agents by automating system tasks that simplify and guide customer interaction tasks including searching databases, scheduling callbacks, and updating customer records. By providing a secure, scalable and centrally managed digital workforce (robots that act as a digital assistant to contact center agents), Blue Prism is poised to revolutionize today's contact center ecosystem by offering a complete end-to-end automation solution. These capabilities also include supporting attended automation, digital workforce orchestration as well as integration with AI and machine learning tools to accelerate customer services. The result is streamlined contact center operations, increased agent satisfaction, and higher customer satisfaction.

"Contact centers are the frontline of the customer experience," says Linda Dotts, Blue Prism's Chief Partner Strategy Officer. "Consumers today are demanding that all modes of interaction are seamless between virtual channels and live agents, but all customer support teams face challenges, including legacy systems, high staff attrition, at home agents and cost minimization. This is where Service Assist comes into play."

Optimizing the Customer Experience
 With a business-led front end and an IT-governed backend, Service Assist offers contact center teams increased functionality and security while significantly reducing Average Handling Times (AHT) and improving First Call Resolution (FCR). Service Assist gives agents an efficiency boost in the following ways:

  • Supports end-to-end digital workflows by integrating and embedding Service Assist screens directly into the customer's choice of web-based agent interfaces or broader CRM, ERP and BPM platforms.
  • No coding required—if there is a change in the business process that a digital worker is performing, the change can quickly and easily be configured with minimal downtime.
  • Provides flexible architecture deployment options including on-premises, cloud or hybrid.
  • Execute drag and drop simplicity with Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX) enables the add-in of intelligent automation and AI capabilities to automate processes.

"2020 continues to be the perfect storm for change and disruption in the global contact center industry," says Paul Stockford, Chief Analyst at Saddletree Research.  "Our January 2020 survey of customer service professionals revealed that 12 percent of the industry was already focused on introducing AI-enabled automation solutions such as Blue Prism in 2020, joining the 16 percent of contact centers that have already deployed automation. The pandemic, however, has caused a dramatic spike in demand for automated solutions, which now represent a market segment that is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2 percent from 2020 to 2024."

Blue Prism will feature Service Assist at this year's ICMI Contact Center Virtual Expo, October 13-14.

About Blue Prism
 Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done.  At Blue Prism, we have users in over 150 countries in more than 1,800 businesses, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. Blue Prism's vision is to provide a digital workforce for every enterprise. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663826/Blue_Prism_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
Aquaculture-Focused Investment Team Intros Peritus Capital, Expands to Full ESG Mandate
Basware Updates Developer Website, Bolsters API Library to Enable Faster and Easier Integration for ...
The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is projected to be worth USD 9.3 billion by 2030, ...
Endo Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for ...
Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease