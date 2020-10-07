DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results. 07-Oct-2020 / 15:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG raises guidance for 2020 based on preliminary Q3 2020 results.



Based on preliminary group results for the month of September and hence Q3 2020, management today has assessed the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The overall positive development of the group's businesses going out of Q2 has continued well through the third quarter. In September, typically an important month after summer, we have seen trading holding up very well and for Q3 2020 the EBIT performance is forming out as follows:

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.37 billion in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR 942 million). This includes the effect of the one-time bonus of EUR 300 to each of the more than 500,000 employees of the group (c. EUR -170 million) as well as the one-time payment to P&P employees as part of the just concluded wage agreement in Germany (c. EUR -45 million).

Operating profit in Post & Parcel Germany was around EUR 320 million (Q3 2019: EUR 304 million) including the effects of the one-off payments of a total EUR 95 million.

The Express division managed to increase its EBIT in the third quarter to around EUR 750 million compared to previous year's Q3 of EUR 454 million. Operating profit in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 155 million, clearly above previous year's Q3 with EUR 124 million.

EBIT at Supply Chain recovered and was at around EUR 110 million in the third quarter 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR 162 million). DHL eCommerce Solutions has seen a further acceleration of EBIT driven by strong B2C volumes in its markets and recorded a Q3 2020 EBIT of around EUR 75 million, clearly ahead of previous year's EBIT (Q3 2019: EUR 6 million). Corporate Functions recorded a result of around EUR -40 million, including a positive revaluation at StreetScooter of c. EUR 40 million. This is due to a better than expected development of the final production.