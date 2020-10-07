 

Is Car Ownership Threatening the Future of Cities? New Zipcar Impact Report Sounds the Alarm

Second annual report looks at COVID-19 impacts on mobility and the critical role car-sharing services play in driving a more sustainable and equitable future for urban living

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities are facing tremendous changes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mobility choices of today’s urban dwellers are no exception. Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, today released the findings of its second annual Impact Report, “Improving City Living through Social & Environmental Change.” The report evaluates the impact of car sharing on communities and the current mobility landscape, with data based on a nationally representative city dweller survey, third party academic research, as well as a massive study of Zipcar members. The ultimate conclusion? Now, more than ever, car sharing is critical to protect the future of the cities we live in by fighting against the threats of pollution and congestion brought on by personal car ownership, while also making mobility more accessible and equitable for today’s urban dwellers. 

An overwhelming 4 out of 5 American city residents say it’s now essential to have access to a car, with 41% having either purchased a vehicle in the last six months or considering it in part due to the pandemic.1 These newly released findings are from a nationally representative survey of urban dwellers from Zipcar and independent research firm Engine Insights. If nearly half of the driving-aged population in U.S. cities purchases a vehicle, the environmental impact will be catastrophic: that would be nearly 136 million new vehicles on our city streets.2 Furthermore, a societal emphasis on car ownership ultimately creates more inequities within our communities. 

“As we are navigating the pandemic alongside our neighbors, city leaders and policy makers, it’s become clear that we must continue to address the mobility challenges facing cities and their residents, to ensure that the progress inspired by Zipcar over the past 20 years is continued,” said Tracey Zhen, Zipcar president. “Building a city of tomorrow around equitable access to transportation, instead of a reliance on individual car ownership, is critical. This particularly rings true amidst the economic climate our nation faces, with over 13.6 million Americans struggling to find work.3 Owning a car should not be a prerequisite for having access to work, nor should access to a car be cost prohibitive.”

