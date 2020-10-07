 

Registration Is Now Open For Atossa Therapeutics’ Tribe Public Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event On October 13, 2020

In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Atossa’s CEO Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. & CFO Kyle Guse will deliver a presentation titled “Atossa Therapeutics: Tackling our Greatest Health Challenges – COVID-19 and Breast cancer”

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. & CFO, Kyle Guse, Esq., will present at Tribe Public’s Zoom Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event scheduled to begin at 8am Pacific/11am Eastern on Tuesday, October 13th. To register to join the complimentary, limited capacity ZOOM-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at Atossa.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for Atossa’s management to Tribe Public at http://research@tribepublic.com or share via the ZOOM chat feature during the event.

During this complimentary 30-minute event, Atossa’s management team will deliver a presentation titled, Atossa Therapeutics: Tackling our Greatest Health Challenges – COVID-19 and Breast Cancer. A Q&A session will follow regarding Atossa’s breast cancer development programs and recent progress with its two COVID-19 treatment programs, including AT-301, a nasal spray treatment therapy being developed to potentially help prevent COVID-19 infection, particularly for people in high risk communities and those working in higher-risk areas, including healthcare workers, emergency responders and teachers. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions. 

Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS). He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University’s School of Medicine. His contributions to medicine have been cited 9,890 times. He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passions are solving big medical problems: stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing the two million breast cancer cases in the world each year. Dr. Quay’s recently-published and highly acclaimed book titled “Stay Safe: A Physician’s Guide to Keep You and Your Family Healthy During the Pandemic and Beyond” is available at his website http://www.drquay.com/books.

