FOX News Media Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishing Platform FOX News Books

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience. With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, FOX News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on FOX News Media personalities to deliver.”

FOX News Media has signed a three book deal with HarperCollins Publishers, announced Suzanne Scott, Chief Executive Officer of FOX News Media. FOX News Books will feature titles from FOX News personalities, including FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream, among others. HarperCollins’ Broadside Books will oversee the publishing program.

Brian Murray, President and CEO, HarperCollins Publishers, added, “The combination of FOX News Media’s powerful content and marketing with HarperCollins’ print, digital and audiobook publishing and distribution in the US and internationally, is a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers of FOX News Media everywhere.”

FOX News Books will make its debut on November 24 with Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Pete Hegseth, building on the success of Hegseth’s popular FOX Nation series, Modern Warriors. The book will showcase some of the nation’s most highly-decorated veterans as they share their war stories, combat moments, thoughts on military morale today, and why they served. Earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time served in the Army National Guard, Hegseth will also detail his experience on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq.

FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream has also signed on to publish an inspirational faith-based publication celebrating the women of the Bible. Slated to debut in the spring of 2021 alongside a featured program on FOX Nation, the book will examine the most influential women from the Bible and how their sisterhood helped to shape the Christian faith as we know it today.

FOX News Media is home to some of the most successful bestselling authors in the news industry, including Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum, all of whom have published national bestsellers. Additionally, FOX News Media has long been known as a valuable platform for book sales, with many established authors choosing its platforms to launch their book tours.

About FOX News Media

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.

