 

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (Publ)

Shareholders of Klövern AB (publ), reg. no. 556482-5833, are hereby notified of the extraordinary general meeting to be held at 14:00 on Friday 13 November 2020 at Kista Gate, Torshamnsgatan 44-48, Kista. Registration starts at 13:30.

Notification of attendance

Shareholders wishing to participate in the extraordinary general meeting must;

  1. be registered as shareholder in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 5 November 2020,
  2. and notify their attendance to the company no later than Monday 9 November 2020, preferably before 12.00 noon, at the address Klövern AB, c/o Walthon Advokater, Klövern Extra bolagsstämma 2020, Box 716, 114 11 Stockholm, Sweden, by telephone + 46 10 482 70 00 or through the website klovern.se.

The notification shall state the shareholder’s name, date of birth/Swedish personal ID no./company registration no., address, telephone number as well as any assistant to accompany the shareholder to the meeting.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee shareholder must, to be allowed to participate in the meeting, register their shares in their own name in the share register in due time before Thursday 5 November 2020. Such registration can be temporary. Request for such registration is made with the bank or securities institution administering the shares in due time. Requests for such registrations that have been made by shareholders in due time so that the registration has been executed by the nominee no later than Monday 9 November 2020 will be considered in the voting register for the meeting.

Precautions due to covid-19

Due to covid-19, the company has decided to take a number of precautionary measures in order to minimize the risk of infection spreading during the conduct of the extraordinary general meeting, such as the opportunity to give power of attorney and voting instructions to a representative appointed by the company as well as the opportunity to exercise voting rights by post, while at the same time ensuring the shareholders' opportunity to exercise their rights.

In order to reduce the risk of the spread of infection and reduce contact between participants, everyone is encouraged to keep a proper distance from other shareholders and from employees at both registration and during the meeting. Shareholders who experience symptoms of illness, albeit mild, have been in close contact with someone who is infected or belong to a risk group are especially encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to attend via a representative or the opportunity to vote by post.

Titel
06.10.20
Klövern considers issuance of green SEK bonds and announces tender offer for the outstanding 2020 SEK bonds
06.10.20
The Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved on a fully covered preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2 billion supported by the two largest shareholders