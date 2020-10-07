 

The Rise of Work Anywhere New Atlassian Research Uncovers the Everyday Truths of Employees During the Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced the launch of a global study into distributed working. The report, titled, Reworking Work: Understanding The Rise of Work Anywhere, was conducted by Australian research agency Paper Giant and surveyed more than 5,000 participants in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the US using observational, qualitative, and ethnographic research methodologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005330/en/

It shows how the nuances of modern work have been amplified, demanding a shift in the way organizations manage an increasingly distributed workforce. Knowledge workers have had to balance dramatic changes in personal and professional lives, juggling more than ever in order to be successful. Globally, 44 percent cited work-life balance as the single biggest change felt in this period.

Despite the sudden and severe shift to almost fully remote work in late March brought on by COVID-19, Americans across the board have reported positive remote working experiences, empowered by the flexibility and convenience this new way of working has offered.

Millions of Americans began working from home in late March when some states imposed early and tight restrictions due to the rate of community transmission. In the face of these restrictions, however, optimism shone through. Over half (55 percent) of Americans surveyed noted they found working effectively from home during COVID-19 easy, with 44 percent suggesting their work-life balance has improved as a result.

In fact, Americans have enjoyed remote work so much, more than half (53 percent) noted they would prefer to work at home even if they had to cover the added costs.

Even prior to the pandemic, Americans were better prepared for this distributed work transition. Over half (51 percent) of surveyed respondents had already worked in distributed teams prior to COVID-19. With many organizations having offices spanning Alaska to Alabama as well as overseas operations, distributed environments were less foreign to American workers, bridging knowledge gaps in regard to working with those in different locations.

Seite 1 von 4
Atlassian PLC Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Veolia Environnement:  Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Atlassian’s Work Management Tool Trello Achieves FedRAMP Tailored Authorization
26.09.20
Snowflake: Diese anderen Cloud-Software-Unternehmen sind ebenfalls einen Blick wert
08.09.20
3.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien könnten den Einsatz rapide verdoppeln