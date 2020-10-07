Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced the launch of a global study into distributed working. The report, titled, Reworking Work: Understanding The Rise of Work Anywhere , was conducted by Australian research agency Paper Giant and surveyed more than 5,000 participants in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the US using observational, qualitative, and ethnographic research methodologies.

It shows how the nuances of modern work have been amplified, demanding a shift in the way organizations manage an increasingly distributed workforce. Knowledge workers have had to balance dramatic changes in personal and professional lives, juggling more than ever in order to be successful. Globally, 44 percent cited work-life balance as the single biggest change felt in this period.

Despite the sudden and severe shift to almost fully remote work in late March brought on by COVID-19, Americans across the board have reported positive remote working experiences, empowered by the flexibility and convenience this new way of working has offered.

Millions of Americans began working from home in late March when some states imposed early and tight restrictions due to the rate of community transmission. In the face of these restrictions, however, optimism shone through. Over half (55 percent) of Americans surveyed noted they found working effectively from home during COVID-19 easy, with 44 percent suggesting their work-life balance has improved as a result.

In fact, Americans have enjoyed remote work so much, more than half (53 percent) noted they would prefer to work at home even if they had to cover the added costs.

Even prior to the pandemic, Americans were better prepared for this distributed work transition. Over half (51 percent) of surveyed respondents had already worked in distributed teams prior to COVID-19. With many organizations having offices spanning Alaska to Alabama as well as overseas operations, distributed environments were less foreign to American workers, bridging knowledge gaps in regard to working with those in different locations.