Charles River Expands Compliance Offering with the LawCard Solution

“Charles River and State Street have demonstrated experience in providing compliance support to help investment management firms navigate changing regulatory environments,” said Spiros Giannaros, President and CEO, Charles River. “This enhanced offering significantly expands our Compliance Services to provide clients with additional coverage and resources across jurisdictions.”

Charles River Development , a State Street company, today announced that the Compliance LawCard Solution is available through the Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS). The offering helps investment management firms reduce the administrative and cost burdens required to remain informed of regulatory changes across jurisdictions.

“Our teams are able to leverage technology and years of regulatory experience across a broad range of global regulations,” said Dean Landis, Global Head of Delivery, Charles River. “Our experts bring together rule writing expertise as well as local regulatory knowledge from specialists who are attuned to the regional challenges faced by our clients.”

Additional compliance services offerings, such as the Global Shareholder Disclosure Service and Compliance Rule Advisory, enable investment firms to meet a variety of regulatory obligations and help mitigate the personnel and cost pressures that strain their compliance operations. Charles River’s analysts help draft efficient workflows and compliance rules that follow accepted best practices and align with client mandates and regulatory requirements.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River’s front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$29 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office capabilities, Charles River’s cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street AlphaSM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the unique demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of as of April 2020)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of June 30, 2020 includes approximately $67 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

