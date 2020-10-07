 

Anna Palmer, Director of Global Customer Success at Logility, Honored with the Women in Supply Chain Award

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, is pleased to announce Anna Palmer, director of global customer success at Logility, has been selected for the first annual Women in Supply Chain award. The Women in Supply Chain award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Anna Palmer began her career as a clothing designer in retail fashion including roles as a seamstress, patternmaker, and creative and technical designer. During these times Ms. Palmer’s passion for supply chain grew as she explored how innovative technology along with the right processes could address the industry’s evolving challenges including growing consumer demand for high quality products at lower costs with rapid turnaround.

In her current role, Ms. Palmer develops high-impact programs that help Logility’s customers overcome market and business challenges and seize new opportunities to move their business forward. Her team is focused on personal interaction with every customer to identify their current and future challenges and formulate initiatives to help them develop supply chain processes that drive success.

“I have the honor to work with an outstanding team to help influence and design innovative technology relied upon by some of the world’s most renowned supply chain organizations. We are helping transform businesses and the industry. This is an exciting time to be in supply chain,” according to Ms. Palmer.

Recently, Ms. Palmer and her team assisted customers throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis delivering a series of focused webinars, online educational programs, and user communities and forums where supply chain practitioners can ask questions, share success stories, and learn how to turn data into actionable insights.

Visit Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of Women in Supply Chain winners for 2020.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

