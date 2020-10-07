HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR OCTOBER 26, 2020

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Third Quarter 2020 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 26, 2020. Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on October 26, 2020, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call: