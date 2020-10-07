HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR OCTOBER 26, 2020

 

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) announced today that the company plans to broadcast a conference call detailing its Third Quarter 2020 earnings live over the internet at www.htlf.com at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, October 26, 2020.  Lynn B. Fuller, Executive Operating Chairman; Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, and Bryan R. McKeag, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct the conference call. Financial results will be available on the company’s website on October 26, 2020, after the market closes. There will be a question-and-answer session following the presentation.

Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the call:

  • To listen to the live call, please dial (866) 928-9948 at least five minutes before start time.

About Heartland Financial
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company based in Dubuque, Iowa. Our family of 11 community banks are in the Midwest and Western United States. We have 113 banking centers and each bank serves customers with local decision-making supported by big bank resources. Our community banks offer a complete portfolio of products and services including commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage, checking and savings accounts, retirement planning services, insurance, credit cards and more. Relationships have been the core of our company since its founding in 1981. That’s why we’re deeply invested in the communities we serve and why our clients often refer to us as their partners.

Contact
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Bryan R. McKeag
BMcKeag@htlf.com
563.589.1994


