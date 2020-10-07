Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Division Executive of Personal and Business Banking

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today that Carol Richardson has joined the company as Division Executive of Personal and Business Banking. Richardson will concentrate on leading the bank’s branch network and small business banking group across the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia region. Her role will be focused on implementing strategic initiatives that will provide the best possible service for both retail and business clients through both traditional and digital banking channels. She is originally from Scotland and now resides in Leesburg, Virginia. She will work out of the bank’s corporate office in Reston, Virginia.

“As a growing organization, we are laser-focused on optimizing the digital delivery of our products and services to clients with the personalized approach that our bank has always been known for in the market,” said Jay O’Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Sandy Spring Bank.” Carol has a strong track record of successfully driving client engagement at larger organizations, and she is experienced with mentoring and training talent across organizations. This is a winning combination for Sandy Spring Bank and our clients.”