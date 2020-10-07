 

Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Division Executive of Personal and Business Banking

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today that Carol Richardson has joined the company as Division Executive of Personal and Business Banking.   Richardson will concentrate on leading the bank’s branch network and small business banking group across the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia region. Her role will be focused on implementing strategic initiatives that will provide the best possible service for both retail and business clients through both traditional and digital banking channels. She is originally from Scotland and now resides in Leesburg, Virginia. She will work out of the bank’s corporate office in Reston, Virginia.

“As a growing organization, we are laser-focused on optimizing the digital delivery of our products and services to clients with the personalized approach that our bank has always been known for in the market,” said Jay O’Brien, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at Sandy Spring Bank.” Carol has a strong track record of successfully driving client engagement at larger organizations, and she is experienced with mentoring and training talent across organizations. This is a winning combination for Sandy Spring Bank and our clients.”

Richardson has more than 25 years of professional experience in regional, national and international banks and financial institutions.   She was most recently an independent consultant providing strategic planning and analysis, leadership instruction and executive consulting to help businesses, government agencies and individuals optimize their performance. She has also had extensive experience and success in coaching and developing teams. Previously, she was a Senior Vice President and Deposit and Treasury Management Officer at EagleBank and Executive Vice President and Head of Transformation at HSBC Bank.

“Sandy Spring Bank has always had a strong reputation as a community bank,” said Carol Richardson. “The bank is clearly on a growth track and I am very excited about the opportunities to be involved in strategy and transformation at a thriving organization. I was also very attracted to the unique and welcoming culture here.”

Earlier this year Sandy Spring Bank completed the acquisition of Revere Bank further solidifying its position as the largest, locally-headquartered community bank in the Greater Washington Region.  

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 65 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton JacksonSandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Media Contact:
Sam Price
Vice President, Marketing
Sandy Spring Bank
301.260.3614
sprice@sandyspringbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3ab3d9e-b5c5-40bf ...


