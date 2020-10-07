Oak Street Health Bolsters Board of Directors with Appointment of Three Healthcare Veterans

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is proud to announce the addition of three healthcare veterans to the company’s Board of Directors. Ahead of the company’s initial public offering in August, Cheryl L. Dorsey, President of Echoing Green, and Julie Klapstein, experienced board member and founding CEO of Availity, joined Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors. Now, the company is proud to welcome former United States Surgeon General and BayouClinic founder Dr. Regina Benjamin as its newest board member. Benjamin’s appointment is active immediately and she will serve in the role for a three-year term.

“Dr. Benjamin’s passion for preventive primary care and her commitment to serving the chronically ill in underserved communities aligns with our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “She joins a motivated, experienced Board of Directors focused on furthering that mission. That includes our recently-appointed board members, Cheryl Dorsey and Julie Klapstein, two trailblazing leaders with proven track records of driving business success and creating meaningful social change.”