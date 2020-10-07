 

Oak Street Health Bolsters Board of Directors with Appointment of Three Healthcare Veterans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 16:07  |  44   |   |   

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is proud to announce the addition of three healthcare veterans to the company’s Board of Directors. Ahead of the company’s initial public offering in August, Cheryl L. Dorsey, President of Echoing Green, and Julie Klapstein, experienced board member and founding CEO of Availity, joined Oak Street Health’s Board of Directors. Now, the company is proud to welcome former United States Surgeon General and BayouClinic founder Dr. Regina Benjamin as its newest board member. Benjamin’s appointment is active immediately and she will serve in the role for a three-year term.

“Dr. Benjamin’s passion for preventive primary care and her commitment to serving the chronically ill in underserved communities aligns with our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be,” said Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health. “She joins a motivated, experienced Board of Directors focused on furthering that mission. That includes our recently-appointed board members, Cheryl Dorsey and Julie Klapstein, two trailblazing leaders with proven track records of driving business success and creating meaningful social change.”

  • Regina Benjamin, MD, MBA served as the 18th U.S. Surgeon General from 2009 to 2013. She was also chair of the National Prevention Council, composed of 17 cabinet-level heads of federal agencies that released the first-ever National Prevention Strategy, whose goal was to change our healthcare system from one based on sickness and disease, to one of wellness and prevention. She attended Morehouse School of Medicine, obtained her MD degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and an MBA from Tulane University. Dr. Benjamin serves on several corporate boards, including two publicly traded healthcare companies. As a family physician, and founder of Bayou La Batre Rural Health Clinic, Dr. Benjamin is one of the nation’s leading voices on population and preventive health issues.
  • Cheryl L. Dorsey is the president of Echoing Green, a global nonprofit that supports emerging social entrepreneurs and invests deeply in their ideas and leadership. A graduate of Harvard Medical School with a master’s in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School and a bachelor’s degree in history and science magna cum laude with highest honors from Harvard-Radcliffe Colleges, Dorsey co-founded The Family Van, a community-based mobile health unit in Boston, in 1992. Dorsey has served as White House Fellow and Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Labor from 1997 to 1998, Special Assistant to the Director of the Women's Bureau of the U.S. Labor Department from 1998 to 1999 and Vice Chair for the President's Commission on White House Fellowships from 2009-2017.
  • Julie Klapstein is the founding CEO of Availity, one of the largest healthcare information networks in the United States, and an experienced board member who serves on the board of Amedisys, NextGen, Revecore and eSolutions (acquired recently by Waystar). She has been a Director serving on many public and private companies focused on healthcare IT and services. A business graduate of Portland State University, Klapstein served as President and CEO of Phycom, a provider of advanced medical management and e-health solutions to the payer and provider communities before joining Availity. She has also held executive-level positions at Sunquest Information Systems, SMS' Turnkey Systems Division, GTE Health Systems and in various marketing, sales and operations leadership roles with AT&T Information Systems.

“Expanding access to primary care to those in underserved communities is an important mission, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only further highlighted the disparities that exist in our country today,” said Dr. Benjamin. “I am inspired by Oak Street’s mission and vision. Challenging the legacy healthcare model and the expectations of what primary care should, and can, be is not easy, but it’s critical to be able to create healthier communities and a better quality of life for each patient.”

Seite 1 von 2
Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, ...
Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at SVB Leerink Payor & Provider Day Virtual Conference
16.09.20
Oak Street Health Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results