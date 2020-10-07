 

Hemp, Inc. Announces Launch of New Product, Diamonds, Under King of Hemp Line

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, has announced the launch of a new cannabidiol (CBD) product called Diamonds under the King of Hemp product line.

Hemp, Inc.’s Diamonds, a dabbable CBD product, is derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 92% and 98.7% pure CBD.

Consumption methods include, but are not limited to, utilizing a dab rig or a wax vaporizer for the fastest, strongest results. (While Hemp Inc. does not cultivate, manufacture or produce any type of THC product, consumers of the Company’s CBD product Diamonds report that mixing Diamonds with a THC concentrate helps to mellow THC’s effects).

“Our Diamonds product is the perfect way for our customers to get a pure, clean CBD dabbing experience with instant results that last,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “This is our strongest product to date and we’re excited to be adding it to King of Hemp’s product offerings to continue to provide our customers with diverse, CBD consumption options that fit their lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results.”

Diamonds will be launching with King of Hemp’s own quality Bubba Kush hemp and will round out the product line. Pre-rolls, Fortified Pre-rolls, Caviar/Moon Rocks and now Diamonds. To learn more, go to the King of Hemp website, here.

According to Nielsen, market researchers project 2020 sales in the current smokable hemp market to reach $70 million to $80 million. This category includes loose CBD flower, hemp-CBD pre-rolls, cigars and other inhalables.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

Those interested in King of Hemp Caviar, pre-rolls and more should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.’s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company’s CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

