Twinlab Celebrates Blue Light Awareness Day by Partnering With Eyejust and Goodhabit

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab, a pioneer and thought leader in the supplement space, is kicking off the month by partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit to celebrate National Blue Light Awareness Day on October 10th. Raising awareness and spreading education on the harmful effects of blue light from electronic devices, this partnership consists of social media campaigns, e-newsletters, and giveaways.

With science-backed ingredients, featuring lutein and zeaxanthin, this simple, yet delicious, dietary supplement product supports healthy eye function. In addition to creating a nutritional shield against damaging blue light, the vegan and gluten-free gummies help to decrease potential retina damage from blue light exposure, and related headaches, eye strain, blurred vision, and dry eyes.

Affecting people of all ages, concerns are growing surrounding blue light exposure and permanent eye damage. Adults spend an average of 10.5 hours a day on their computers and phones, whereas children spend an average of 6.5 hours a day -- and for many children, that amount of time has increased with virtual schooling. This prolonged exposure raises eye concerns because it directly impacts the macula—the region of the eye most susceptible to oxidative damage. Through the intake of lutein and zeaxanthin-based supplements, like Twinlab’s Blutein Gummies, there comes an increase in macular pigment density, which helps protect eyes against those harsh blue lights.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit - two synergistic brands that have a similar mission as Twinlab; to educate consumers about lifelong health and the short- and long-term health concerns with prolonged blue light exposure,” said Yamit Sadok, Senior Director of Marketing at Twinlab. “Today, we live in a digital age combined with growing concerns around blue light exposure from a significant increase in digital device usage. Greater screen time due to work and at-home schooling requires a greater need for protection. Eighty percent of individuals suffer from digital eye strain and as a leader in the health and wellness space, we want to provide a simple and holistic solution to take preventative measures.”