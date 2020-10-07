 

Twinlab Celebrates Blue Light Awareness Day by Partnering With Eyejust and Goodhabit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 16:07  |  48   |   |   

As the world goes virtual, these innovative wellness brands band together to protect consumers against damaging blue light.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab, a pioneer and thought leader in the supplement space, is kicking off the month by partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit to celebrate National Blue Light Awareness Day on October 10th. Raising awareness and spreading education on the harmful effects of blue light from electronic devices, this partnership consists of social media campaigns, e-newsletters, and giveaways.

Offering natural lifestyle remedies to enhance overall health for all ages, Twinlab developed a solution for protecting eyes from harmful blue light exposure: Blutein Gummies.

With science-backed ingredients, featuring lutein and zeaxanthin, this simple, yet delicious, dietary supplement product supports healthy eye function. In addition to creating a nutritional shield against damaging blue light, the vegan and gluten-free gummies help to decrease potential retina damage from blue light exposure, and related headaches, eye strain, blurred vision, and dry eyes.

Affecting people of all ages, concerns are growing surrounding blue light exposure and permanent eye damage. Adults spend an average of 10.5 hours a day on their computers and phones, whereas children spend an average of 6.5 hours a day -- and for many children, that amount of time has increased with virtual schooling. This prolonged exposure raises eye concerns because it directly impacts the macula—the region of the eye most susceptible to oxidative damage. Through the intake of lutein and zeaxanthin-based supplements, like Twinlab’s Blutein Gummies, there comes an increase in macular pigment density, which helps protect eyes against those harsh blue lights.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit - two synergistic brands that have a similar mission as Twinlab; to educate consumers about lifelong health and the short- and long-term health concerns with prolonged blue light exposure,” said Yamit Sadok, Senior Director of Marketing at Twinlab. “Today, we live in a digital age combined with growing concerns around blue light exposure from a significant increase in digital device usage. Greater screen time due to work and at-home schooling requires a greater need for protection. Eighty percent of individuals suffer from digital eye strain and as a leader in the health and wellness space, we want to provide a simple and holistic solution to take preventative measures.”

Seite 1 von 2
Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...