WESCO Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.
WESCO will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 11 at 1:25 p.m. EST, and will also attend the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 18, and the Bank of America Leverage Finance Conference on December 1.
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Dial-In Access
Live Access
Replay Access
US Participant Dial-in: 1-877-443-5356
US Replay: 1-877-344-7529
Confirmation Code: 10147982
About WESCO
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005671/en/
