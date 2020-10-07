WESCO Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will hold its third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference on November 11 at 1:25 p.m. EST, and will also attend the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 18, and the Bank of America Leverage Finance Conference on December 1.