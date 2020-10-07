 

Press Release Allarity Therapeutics Shareholders Approve Company Name Change and Board Appointments

Hørsholm, Denmark (7 October 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”)(formerly Oncology Venture A/S) today announced that its shareholders have approved, at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on October 7, 2020, the adoption of the Company’s new name, Allarity Therapeutics, as well as the restructuring of its Board of Directors, and a revision of the Company’s Articles of Association. Please, see attached minutes from the meeting for further details. 

Allarity’s Board of Directors now comprises four members, including existing Directors Mr. Duncan Moore (Chairman), Mr. Steve Carchedi (CEO), and new members Mr. Søren Gade (a current member of European Parliament and former Minister of Defense in Denmark) and Ms. Gail Maderis (current CEO of Antiva Biosciences, Inc., and former CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.).

As earlier announced, the changes to the Company name and composition of its Board of Directors are part of a planned strategic shift towards commercialization. In addition, the Company is launching its new website www.allarity.com with an updated look and feel, new information, and format, all of which represents Allarity’s vision and commitment toward realizing personalized cancer treatment for patients. The Company’s stock ticker will change from OV to ALLR as soon as the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange processes the change request.

Steve Carchedi, CEO of the Company, noted, “Today marks a milestone in the progress of our Company. We are now an organization with a new name, renewed vision, and renewed commitment, which are aligned with our overall strategic goals. I wish to thank our shareholders for supporting and approving our new Company name, Allarity Therapeutics, and the important restructuring of our Board of Directors as we enter this new era in our Company’s progress and draw closer to achieving our objectives.  I am also pleased to welcome Gail Maderis and Søren Gade to our Board. I look forward to working alongside them, our entire Board, and our talented team to further advance our mission to develop promising new cancer therapeutics, together with DRP companion diagnostics, to match cancer patients with the best therapeutic options for their particular cancers.”  

