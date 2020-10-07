 

Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar

On the 7th of October 2020, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced the secondary public offering of Baltic Horizon Fund new units.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


