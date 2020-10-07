Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. The Company is offering 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. A parent entity of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital is offering 26,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,062,500 shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. The Company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ARRY".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to prepay outstanding principal under its new senior credit facility and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the parent entity.