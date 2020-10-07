 

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock. The Company is offering 7,000,000 shares of its common stock. A parent entity of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital is offering 26,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,062,500 shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $21.00 per share. The Company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ARRY".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to prepay outstanding principal under its new senior credit facility and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the parent entity.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and Morgan Stanley are also acting as joint book-running managers and Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-runners. Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., MUFG and Nomura are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

