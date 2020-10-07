Operating Room Management Market worth $4.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Operating Room Management Market is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Operating Room Management Market"

138 – Tables

40 – Figures

176 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175407912

The Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth.

The operating room management market includes Tier I and II vendors like Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US), GE Healthcare (US), and Allscripts, among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the business to a certain extent. Companies are opting for operating room management solutions to achieve higher operational efficiency, leading to shorter waiting times and enhanced patient access, especially in these times of pandemic.

The software component is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software.