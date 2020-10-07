 

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 28, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 16:34  |  33   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until November 4, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 7594428.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 620 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Tonya Robinson
502-515-7269

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


Texas Roadhouse Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...