 

Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB CTGL) Announces Closing of Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 16:36  |  51   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global, Corp. (OTCQB: CTGL) (“Citrine Global”) is pleased to update that it has closed on the transaction with Intelicanna Ltd. (TASE: INTL) (“Intelicanna”).

Pursuant to the previously reported agreement, Intelicanna, a publicly-traded Israeli company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: INTL) transferred 619,589 shares to Citrine Global, valued at approximately $500,000 at the time of signing the agreement on May 31, 2020 (the “Intelicanna Shares”). In addition, as contemplated by the agreement, Citrine Global transferred 2,143,470 of its shares to Intelicanna, valued at $500,000 at the time of signing the agreement on May 31, 2020.

This acquisition was carried out as part of Citrine Global's strategic support of Intelicanna's growth, which also included a loan and a services agreement with Intelicanna, which were signed on June 25, 2020.

Citrine Global, directly and via its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd., intends to keep supporting Intelicanna's expansion plans in ways which may include a unique mix of ongoing financing and real-estate solutions as well as assisting with developing the company's strategy.

Intelicanna is a publicly traded medical cannabis company based in Israel, which grows high quality medical cannabis strains. It has obtained all regulatory approvals needed to operate in Israel, including from the Medical Cannabis Unit in the Israeli Ministry of Health. Recently Intelicanna reported collaboration with Neopharm Group, which is engaged in the research, development, production, marketing, sales and distribution of a variety of products and services in the field of healthcare in Israel and in dozens of countries around the world. The joint activity will include the marketing and sale of medical cannabis products through a trading house and pharmacies owned by Neopharm Group as well as directly to customers.

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Global Corp. provides industry-wide solutions for innovative technologies, empowering the healthcare and wellness eco-systems to prosper by offering solutions and creating environments that inspire progress and growth. Citrine Global, Corp. provides multi-strategy financing, entrepreneurship, and business and facilities real-estate solutions.

Citrine Global focuses as its first step on the Israeli market, via its fully owned subsidiary CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd., which targets Israeli technology companies in the fields of healthcare, wellness, food tech and medical cannabis. This focus comes as a result of the constraints imposed by COVID-19 and since the company’s management is based in Israel and already has a strong presence in the Israeli market.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Danone completes sale of Yakult stake
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
Admission to Trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange plc
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s New State-of-the-Art Large Solid Rocket Motor Facility Open for Operations
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Corrected Ex-Date for November Monthly ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...