 

Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck Expansion to Global Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 16:47  |  45   |   |   
  • With a successful launch in Europe, Hyundai announces plans to offer XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty commercial trucks in North America and China
  • Production capacity of XCIENT Fuel Cell to reach 2,000 units per year by 2021 to support expansion in Europe, the U.S. and China as demand for clean transport solutions grows
  • First seven units of the world's first mass-produced heavy-duty fuel cell truck delivered to customers in Switzerland start hauling today, emitting only water

SEOUL, South Korea and LUZERN, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today delivered the first seven units of its XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric heavy-duty truck, to customers in Switzerland, with a total of 50 hitting the roads there this year. The delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell marks the official entry of Hyundai's commercial vehicles in the European market, a touchstone for the company's expansion into the North American and Chinese commercial markets.

Hyundai Motor’s Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

 

Hyundai Motor’s Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

 

Hyundai Motor’s Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

 

Hyundai Motor’s Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

 

Hyundai Motor’s Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe

"The delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell starts a new chapter not only for Hyundai's hydrogen push, but also the global community's use of hydrogen as a clean energy source," said In Cheol Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Division at Hyundai Motor. "Today's delivery is just a beginning as it opens endless possibilities for clean mobility. With successful delivery of the first XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks, we proudly announce our plan to expand beyond Europe to North America and China where we are already making great progress."

Production capacity of the XCIENT Fuel Cell will reach 2,000 units per year by 2021 to support its expansion into Europe, the U.S. and China as demand for clean mobility grows. The increase in capacity will be backed by a USD 1.3 billion investment in addition to a previously announced USD 6.4 billion stake in establishing a hydrogen ecosystem to support creation of a hydrogen society.

In the U.S., Hyundai is collaborating with logistics leaders to supply mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty trucks. Hyundai revealed the fuel cell-powered HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept Class 8 heavy-duty truck at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in October 2019, hinting at what the future holds and Hyundai's plans for it. To back this plan, Hyundai is partnering with companies to build a complete hydrogen value chain covering everything from hydrogen production and charging stations to service and maintenance. The North American market will also get a 6x4 tractor model. By 2030, Hyundai expects more than 12,000 fuel cell trucks to hit the U.S. roads.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
Mobile Health AG Selects Infosys for its Commercial Launch of Consilium Care
The microbial contract biomanufacturing market is projected to be worth USD 9.3 billion by 2030, ...
Endo Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Butterfly Network Reinvents Ultrasound Again with Butterfly iQ+
Getac's next generation V110 laptop delivers best-in-class functionality and rugged reliability for ...
IPC and Digital Debt Capital Markets Ltd Announce a Revolutionary New Partnership Solution to ...
Chema Nebot (Idrica): Technology will be key to guarantee access to water in the post-pandemic world
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease